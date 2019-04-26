Image caption The landlord of The Lilacs, Peter Cruickshank, described the re-opening as "a really nice feeling"

Residents who raised £400,000 to save their village's last pub have been praised for their contribution.

The 100-year-old Lilacs in Isham, Northamptonshire, closed in January 2018, but re-opened on Friday.

More than 70 volunteers, known as "The Lilacs Bushwackers", gave their time in recent months to restore the pub that was paid for by 150 local families.

Chair of The Friends of The Lilacs, John Davis, said: "The amount of work that people have put in is phenomenal."

The previous owners of the pub wanted to build houses on the car park, but they were turned down after objections from local residents.

This led to the pub closing last year.

Residents then began to buy shares in a potential purchase, with a minimum contribution of £250.

Isham had already seen the village shop, a coffee shop and another pub close before The Lilacs shut its doors.

But within two and half weeks, residents raised the money needed to buy the building.

One of the volunteers who helped restore the pub, Mike Richardson, said it was "emotional" to see it re-opening.

"I've been coming here since I was 10 years old. It was heartbreaking that it had shut down, but [the renovation] has been an awesome experience," he said.

Image caption Katie Avery, the landlady of The Lilacs, said the pub being saved was "a fantastic story"

Another volunteer, Tony Hanning, said Isham had "lost all of its village facilities".

He said: "In a village unless you have a gathering point it can be tricky. The sense of community was lacking, but it has been a huge effort and everyone has come together."

But the restoration was not always a pleasant experience - especially repairing the gents loos.

Villager Colin Odom said: "There was a stainless steel urinal which had to come out and when it did it was pretty horrendous."

He said despite that he was now "looking forward to becoming a regular".