Image caption Anthony Cardoza was declared bankrupt after losing an appeal against repaying money to a council

A former football club owner has been declared bankrupt after he was ordered to repay £2.1m to a council that lent it money for a stadium redevelopment.

In January a High Court judge ruled ex-Northampton Town owner Anthony Cardoza should return the money to Northampton Borough Council.

The council sued Mr Cardoza to recoup some of its £10.25m loan to the club, for work that has never been completed.

Last week Mr Cardoza and his son David lost appeals against the judgement.

At the January hearing, former club chairman David Cardoza was ordered to repay other money used to rebuild his house.

Appeal Court Judge Lord Justice Davis said enforcing January's judgement would bankrupt the Cardozas.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Work first stalled on the club's East Stand in 2014

At the original judgement, Judge Simon Barker called Anthony Cardoza "untrustworthy and unreliable".

The council's loan was to fund the redevelopment of Sixfields Stadium and nearby land, but the work was never finished.

Most of the money is unaccounted for, and an investigation by Northamptonshire Police led to the Crown Prosecution Service being sent files in relation to 30 suspects.

Anthony Cardoza has been approached for comment via his legal representative.