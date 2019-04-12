Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Ian Traynor said the death of his fiancee Laura Smithson was "a huge loss for me and the whole family"

A man who lost control of his lorry killing a pregnant woman has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Robert Jayes' vehicle tipped over and crushed 27-year-old Laura Smithson and her unborn child near Corby, Northamptonshire.

Jayes, 45, of Boughton Green Road in Northampton, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to causing death by careless driving.

He was sentenced to a 16 week prison term, suspended for two years.

The court heard Jayes tried to avoid an oncoming lorry on Oakley Road, between Corby and Rushton, in July 2018 when he lost control of his vehicle.

His tipper lorry then toppled over and crushed Ms Smithson's red Fiat 500.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and has been disqualified from driving for two years.

Ms Smithson was five months pregnant when she was killed.

Her fiancé, Ian Traynor, issued a tribute last year which said: "It was a huge loss for me and the whole family and they will be missed by everyone.

"I've lost my best friend, my soulmate, my one true love and the mother of our beautiful daughter."