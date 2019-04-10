Image caption Timothy Anderson had been a "heavy user" of cocaine for at least 10 years, the inquest heard

A man died after bags of cocaine burst inside him, an inquest heard.

Timothy Anderson, 48, swallowed the drugs to smuggle them from the Netherlands while visiting his son in Northamptonshire.

Officers found him foaming at the mouth in Manor Road, Barton Seagrave, at about 06:00 GMT on 10 November.

Northampton Coroner Anne Pember heard he had been a "heavy user" for 10 years and recorded a conclusion of accidental drug-related death.

Mr Anderson was taken to Kettering General Hospital but died with the level of cocaine in his blood four times the lethal amount.

A post-mortem examination found white packages in his body and it is believed these ruptured inside him causing his death by cocaine toxicity.

The inquest at Northampton Coroner's Court heard Mr Anderson had been taking cocaine for at least 10 years.

PC Megan Waring told the inquest she had been called to Manor Road to initial reports of a fight.

She said: "On arrival a man was foaming at the mouth outside [on] Manor Road. He was visiting from Holland, staying with his son. Early in the morning, abut 06:00 GMT, he had tried to indicate he was unwell. He began fitting and foaming at the mouth."