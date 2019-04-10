Denton crash: Three die in head-on collision
Three people have died in a head-on car crash.
A black Fiat 500 crossed over to the opposite carriageway of the A428 Bedford Road in Denton, Northamptonshire, and hit a silver Mercedes estate.
All three people in the Fiat, the driver and two passengers, died at the scene at about 21:20 BST on Tuesday.
The Mercedes driver was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Northamptonshire Police said it was not yet known why the Fiat crossed the carriageway and called for witnesses to come forward.