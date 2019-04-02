Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Zelalem Gegzihabet and Magdas Kiros were last seen in Northamptonshire on 20 March

Four Eritrean teenagers, believed to be in the care of the council, have been reported missing from Northamptonshire.

Magdas Kiros, Bezauit Sardor, Zelalem Gegzihabet and Daniel Tecqldebasta, all aged 16, were last seen on 20 March.

The two boys, Zelalem and Daniel, were last seen at 08:30 GMT while the girls, Magdas and Bezauit, were last seen at 21:30.

Northamptonshire Police said it is concerned for the welfare of the teenagers.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Northamptonshire Police has asked for anyone with information about the four teenagers to contact officers

The force has released descriptions of the four teenagers:

Magdas Kiros is 4ft 6in (140cm) tall, of medium build with black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey casual pyjama top and bottoms

Bezauit Sardor is 4ft (122cm) tall, of slim build with black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey casual pyjama top and bottoms

Zelalem Gegzihabet is of medium build with brown eyes and black and brown hair worn in short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket with black jeans. His height is unspecified

Daniel Tecqldebasta is 5ft 5in (152cm) tall, of medium build with brown eyes and black hair in a loose afro style

Neither the police or Northamptonshire County Council are specifying where the teenagers disappeared from, but it is believed they were in the care of the county council.