Shane Fox: 'Someone hiding something' in Wellingborough murder

  • 19 March 2019
Shane Fox Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Shane Fox's mother appealed for information and said "there's no way someone could stab someone and act normal"

The mother of a man who was stabbed to death said she believes someone locally is "hiding something" as his murder remains unsolved.

Shane Fox, 26, died from a knife wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent on the Hemmingwell Estate, Wellingborough, at about 02:00 GMT on 1 December.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and remains under investigation.

In a video released by Northamptonshire Police, Caroline Fox said "somebody on this estate knows something".

"Someone's hiding something because there's no way that someone could stab someone and act normal - not in my book anyway," she said.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Shane Fox was the father to two young children

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 20s, wearing a dark-coloured puffa-style jacket with horizontal stitching.

The force also said they wanted to trace a man seen "shouting aggressively" towards Mr Fox's house at about 21:00 on 30 November.

He was described as white, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in, with a slim build and a bald head.

At the time of the attack Mr Fox was with another man who was also stabbed, but was not seriously injured.

Mrs Fox said: "Our whole world has been turned upside down. We've lost Shane. Nothing is ever going to be the same again.

"Anything [the public] might think is pointless - let the police decide if it's pointless or not."

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Police want to speak to someone who was seen walking past the Well Cafe in Nest farm Crescent at 01:55 on the day of the fatal stabbing

