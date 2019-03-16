Northampton

Crews tackle Kingsley Park flat fire in Northampton

  • 16 March 2019
Fire in Kingsley Park Terrace Image copyright EMAS
Image caption Kingsley Park Terrace in Northampton remains closed following the fire on Friday night

A number of people were evacuated from their homes overnight because of a fire above a convenience store.

Six crews attended the flat fire in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton above Krates Local store at about 22:30 GMT on Friday.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured and the fire had been extinguished.

An investigation has begun and a police cordon remains in place while recovery work continues.

Image copyright EMAS
Image copyright Richard Edmondson
Image caption Police are warning people to avoid the area as a cordon remains in place

