Crews tackle Kingsley Park flat fire in Northampton
- 16 March 2019
A number of people were evacuated from their homes overnight because of a fire above a convenience store.
Six crews attended the flat fire in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton above Krates Local store at about 22:30 GMT on Friday.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured and the fire had been extinguished.
An investigation has begun and a police cordon remains in place while recovery work continues.