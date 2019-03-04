Image copyright John Marrs/Robert Gershinon Image caption John Marrs joked that he hoped the Netflix deal would keep his "dog in food for a bit longer"

A writer whose book has been picked up by streaming giant Netflix said the news had been a "wow moment".

John Marrs' third novel, The One, will be turned into a 10-part series, with filming due to start this summer ready for its debut in January.

The former showbiz journalist, who lives in Northampton, self-published his first book after being turned down by 80 agents.

"I can't wait to see what they have done with it," he said.

Keeping it secret

Mr Marrs, 48, said the sci-fi thriller, which was published in 2017, would be adapted for screen by UK production company Urban Myth Films.

"I knew about it three months before I could officially say anything, so trying to keep my mouth shut was a bit of a nightmare," he said.

"It's totally up to the production company what they want to do with it.

"They can change locations, characters, anything they want to.

"I don't think I'll be loaded [financially]... but hopefully it will be enough to keep the dog in food for a little bit longer."

The One follows five people's stories after scientists discover that everyone has a gene matched with one other person, who they are destined to be with, irrespective of sexuality, race, age or location.

Howard Overman, who wrote for hit TV series Misfits, has been creating the new show - which Mr Marrs intends to watch being filmed.

"Try to keep me away," he said.

"I'll be banging on the door screaming to be let in."

Repeatedly rejected

Mr Marrs became a full-time author last year after starting to write books in 2010.

He decided to publish his first novel, When You Disappeared, after it was repeatedly rejected.

He said it had since sold about 300,000 copies after it was released in 2017 by Amazon Publishing's Thomas and Mercer.