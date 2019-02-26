Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Ryan Smith was convicted by a jury on 7 February

A man who fractured his victim's skull before wheeling his "near-lifeless" body in a shopping trolley and dumping it in a park has been jailed.

Ryan Smith, 25, punched and kicked Twaha Yahaya and sent him flying down a set of stairs after they had both been drinking on 8 August.

The 27-year-old was in a coma for weeks after the assault in Northampton.

At Northampton Crown Court, Smith, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

'Callous'

A jury found Smith, who has a history of violence, guilty of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that Smith invited Mr Yahaya back to a house after the pair had been drinking at a park when, for unknown reasons, he "punched and kicked" him, causing the victim to fall down a staircase.

Using a discarded shopping trolley, Smith took "near-lifeless" Mr Yahaya to Nursery Lane, next to Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, and left him there after the attack.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Fowler said the "callousness" of Smith's actions was underlined by his lack of effort in helping Mr Yahaya get treatment, which may have worsened the severity of his injuries.

"You rang the emergency services but you gave up in anger and in drink. You left him there not knowing whether he was going to be found or get treatment." the judge said.

Prosecutors said Mr Yahaya had only recently been released from round-the-clock treatment at a brain rehabilitation unit.

He remains with "a level of cognitive impairment", has little movement in his left arm and requires glasses because of "blurred" vision as a result of the attack.