Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in an alleyway near the McDonald's restaurant on Drapery in Northampton

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of a man from a single punch has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Bradley Matcham, 24, was assaulted in an alleyway off Drapery in Northampton on Saturday, 9 February.

He was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but died on Monday of his injuries.

An investigation is continuing and police have appealed for witnesses to the assault and for information.

Det Ch Insp Ally White said specialist officers are providing support to the man's family and friends.