Image caption The lease on Reach for Health's current building runs out in July 2020

A £1.5m building for a rehabilitation health charity has been given the go ahead despite a warning it could lead to the council ending up in "a borrowing position".

Daventry District Council voted to pay for Reach for Health's new building in the grounds of the Daventry & District Sports Trust site in the town.

Reach for Health will pay £12,800 rent.

The charity provides services for a wide range of conditions which require physical or mental rehabilitation.

The application for the new building included an extensive area of new parking to complement the existing parking facilities.

Rob Juson, the chair of trustees at Reach for Health, said the new building will be "a huge step that allows us to move to another level".

Image caption The charity charged users a nominal monthly fee, but most of its income is the result of fundraising

Dr Matthew Davies, a GP from Abbey House Medical Practice, who refers patients to the centre, previously praised the charity for getting "people to places they never knew they could be".

The centre does not receive NHS funding and currently charges users a monthly fee, equating to roughly £2.30 per visit.