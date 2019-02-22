Northampton single punch death: Manslaughter arrest
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the manslaughter of a man who died as a result of a single punch.
The victim, aged 24, was punched and collapsed in an alleyway off Drapery, Northampton, on Saturday 9 February.
He was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but died on Monday of his injuries.
The arrested man is in custody. Northamptonshire Police have appealed for witnesses.
An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the attack have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.