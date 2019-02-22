Northampton

Northampton single punch death: Manslaughter arrest

  • 22 February 2019
The Drapery, Northampton Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened in an alleyway off Drapery in Northampton

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the manslaughter of a man who died as a result of a single punch.

The victim, aged 24, was punched and collapsed in an alleyway off Drapery, Northampton, on Saturday 9 February.

He was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but died on Monday of his injuries.

The arrested man is in custody. Northamptonshire Police have appealed for witnesses.

An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the attack have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

