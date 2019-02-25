Image caption Wellingborough council leader Martin Griffiths has started a online petition against development of Grendon Hall which has been signed by 1,770 people.

People need to work together to secure the future of an historic hall-cum-activity centre says a council leader.

Plans to close the centre at Grendon Hall in Northamptonshire, prompted fears the site could be redeveloped.

Wellingborough Borough Council leader Martin Griffiths started a online petition against development of the site which has 1,770 signatures.

He said he was meeting the chief executive of the county council, which owns the hall, to discuss its future.

The 16th Century listed hall has been owned by the county council since shortly after World War Two.

Image copyright Kokai/Geograph Image caption A decision was made in December 2017 by county council's cabinet to attempt to find a buyer for hall as a going concern as an Outdoor Learning Centre

Thousands of children have used it over the years for residential sports and music courses.

'Stunned'

In December 2017, the Conservative-run county council decided to try to find a buyer for the hall who would operate it as outdoor learning centre.

But now the authority has said this had not been possible and the building would close on 20 March.

Mr Griffith, who is Conservative leader of the borough council and took part in activities at Grendon as a child, said he was "stunned by the response" to his petition.

He was concerned the land might be developed, but has now been reassured it will not be by the county council's chief executive Theresa Grant, and they would be visiting the hall in the next couple of weeks.

He said the councils and local people needed to work to find a use for the building.

"The next step is to look at all the options - for example it could make a fantastic venue for conferences and weddings," he said.

A county council statement said: "There are no plans to sell the building and we would prefer not to speculate on selling it as a private residence.

"The building will be officially decommissioned and... we will take steps to ensure it's kept safe and secure."