Northampton stabbing: Five teens held after boy attacked
Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.
He was stabbed multiple times in Waingrove, in the Blackthorn area of Northampton, just after midnight.
Northamptonshire Police said he was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
They detained two 18-year-old men from Kettering and three boys aged 14, 15 and 17, from Corby, Wellingborough and Northampton respectively.
Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and searches in the area.