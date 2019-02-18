Image caption The car hit a tree in Croftmeadow Court

Two boys, aged 12 and 16, have been released under investigation after a car crash injured a six-year-old girl.

She was a passenger in the car which hit a tree in Croftmeadow Court, Northampton, at 16:40 GMT on Thursday.

The boys were questioned on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Northamptonshire Police said the girl was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We sent a medical first responder, a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance."

Tyre tracks and the aftermath of a small fire could be seen next to a tree on the street, which one resident described as being in a "fairly quiet area".

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.