Kettering shoppers targeted by man at Currys PC World
- 15 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a several shoppers were sprayed with an "unknown substance" at Currys PC World.
Emergency services were called to the store, in Northfield Avenue, Kettering, at about 15:45 GMT when "a number of people" reported suffering "irritation to the face".
Paramedics treated those affected at the scene. The substance has since been found to be non-hazardous.
Anyone who saw what happened should contact Northamptonshire Police.