Image copyright Google Image caption Shoppers at Currys PC World in Kettering were sprayed in the face with an unknown substance

A man has been arrested after a several shoppers were sprayed with an "unknown substance" at Currys PC World.

Emergency services were called to the store, in Northfield Avenue, Kettering, at about 15:45 GMT when "a number of people" reported suffering "irritation to the face".

Paramedics treated those affected at the scene. The substance has since been found to be non-hazardous.

