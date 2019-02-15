Northampton

Boys arrested after crash injures girl, 6, in Northampton

  • 15 February 2019
Croft Meadow Court, Northampton. Image copyright Google
Image caption A car hit a tree, injuring a six-year-old girl, in Croft Meadow Court, Northampton

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been arrested after a six-year-old girl was hurt in a car crash.

The girl was a passenger in the car which hit a tree in Croft Meadow Court, Northampton, at 18:40 GMT on Thursday.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and and failing to stop.

Northamptonshire Police said the girl was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites