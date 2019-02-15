Image copyright Google Image caption A car hit a tree, injuring a six-year-old girl, in Croft Meadow Court, Northampton

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been arrested after a six-year-old girl was hurt in a car crash.

The girl was a passenger in the car which hit a tree in Croft Meadow Court, Northampton, at 18:40 GMT on Thursday.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and and failing to stop.

Northamptonshire Police said the girl was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.