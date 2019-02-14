Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Thomas Gravestock was found dead at a property in Butterwick Walk in Corby

A 24-year-old man has admitted manslaughter after a body was found in a property.

Police were called to Butterwick Walk, Corby, on 22 August and found Thomas Gravestock, 35, dead at the scene.

At Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, Sean Doherty, 24, of Lincoln Way, Corby, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Gravestock had died as a result of chest, abdominal and brain injuries.

Doherty, who was previously charged with murder, is due to be sentenced on 28 February at Northampton Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service accepted the guilty plea to manslaughter.

A 61-year-old man arrested in connection with Mr Gravestock's death has been released under investigation.