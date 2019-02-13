Image caption Fire crews were called to Northampton Museum at about 19:40 GMT

A fire has broken out in a museum that is currently closed for refurbishment.

Emergency services were called to Northampton Museum after smoke was seen coming from the property, in Guildhall Road, at 19:40 GMT.

Fire crews forced their way into the building to tackle the second-floor blaze, which it said "involved debris and had travelled through the floor".

The museum closed in February 2017 for a "major new expansion project" and was due to reopen early next year.

Northampton Fire & Rescue Service is advising motorists to avoid the area due to road closures.

Residents are also being told to keep windows and doors closed.