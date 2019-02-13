Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Image caption It is thought the fire began in the roof of the thatched cottage

A village shop has been damaged after a fire broke out in a thatched cottage.

Six crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bulwick, near Corby, Northamptonshire, at about 18:30 GMT.

The fire is thought to have started in the roof of the property.

No one was hurt and no neighbouring buildings were affected, but people in the area were advised to keep windows and doors shut while the fire was extinguished.

The shop's owner thanked people on social media for their support: "So pleased no one was hurt. We will be back."