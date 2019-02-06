Image copyright Northampton Academy Image caption The day after saving him from the lake Charlie gave Nathaniel sweets and chocolate to say thank you

A teenager has been praised for saving a 10-year-old boy who had fallen into an icy lake on his way to school.

Charlie Johnson had gone to see if Thorplands Lake in Northampton had frozen over, but his heavy bag twisted around to his front and pulled him in.

Nathaniel Clark, 16, told the Northampton Chronicle he heard screams "didn't think twice" and ran to pull Charlie out.

Nathaniel's head of sixth form called his actions "heroic".

Miss Jane Smith added: "This could easily have ended very differently. Nathaniel has shown real courage and determination and true strength of character."

Image copyright Northampton Academy Image caption After pulling Charlie out of the lake Nathaniel accompanied him to his primary school

On Friday, the day after the fall, Charlie saw Northampton Academy student Nathaniel on his way to school to give him a box of chocolates and a tub of sweets to say thank you.

Nathaniel said: "I heard the screams and my natural instincts kicked in. I didn't think twice. I just had to try to help the boy.

"I hope this highlights the dangers of icy lakes to other children."