Tairu Jallow death: Man released over fatal house stabbing

  • 5 February 2019
Tairu Jallow Image copyright Northants Police
Image caption Tairu Jallow's family said he was a "much-loved" man

A fifth man arrested by detectives investigating the death of a man stabbed at his home has been released without charge.

Gambian national Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked in Havelock Street in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 14 January 2018.

On 28 January, a 22-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has now been released.

Four men, who have pleaded not guilty to murder, face trial later this year.

