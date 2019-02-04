Image caption A police cordon was set up in Byfield Road, Northampton

Three more people have been arrested as part of a murder inquiry following the death of a 23-year-old man at a block of flats.

Officers were called to Cordwainer House sheltered housing in Byfield Road, Northampton, on Friday after reports of a "disturbance".

Three men from the Northampton area, aged 19, 20 and 21, have now been arrested and are being questioned.

Seven other people, arrested earlier, have been released.

Image caption A large team of officers continue to work to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder

They have been told no further action will be taken against them.

A cordon remains in place at Cordwainer House and police continue to conduct high visibility patrols in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police.