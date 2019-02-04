Northampton murder inquiry: Three more arrests
Three more people have been arrested as part of a murder inquiry following the death of a 23-year-old man at a block of flats.
Officers were called to Cordwainer House sheltered housing in Byfield Road, Northampton, on Friday after reports of a "disturbance".
Three men from the Northampton area, aged 19, 20 and 21, have now been arrested and are being questioned.
Seven other people, arrested earlier, have been released.
They have been told no further action will be taken against them.
A cordon remains in place at Cordwainer House and police continue to conduct high visibility patrols in the area.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police.