Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Fitzjohn's family were "devastated" by news of his death, said police

A man who was allegedly chased and fatally stabbed after an "altercation" at a newsagents was in the "wrong place at the wrong time", a jury has heard.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died in hospital after the attack in the Kingsley area of Northampton on 14 June.

Daniel Quinn, 28, of no fixed abode, and Parminder Sanghera, 25, also of no fixed abode, both deny murder.

Northampton Crown Court heard witnesses reported Mr Fitzjohn telling his killers "you've got the wrong person".

Mr Quinn is alleged to have stabbed Mr Fitzjohn twice in the abdomen on Randall Road after chasing him on foot.

Opening the prosecution's case, Mary Loram QC told the court that Mr Fitzjohn - who had never met either of the accused - had been drinking at the Spinney Hill pub.

At about 21:25 BST, he was in a taxi outside Fairfields News in Kingsley while three friends were inside, she said.

'Fight broke out'

CCTV from inside the shop showed Mr Quinn arguing with one of Mr Fitzjohn's friends, who Mr Quinn is alleged to have sold drugs to.

Footage showed a fight breaking out between the two outside the shop, which was interrupted when Mr Fitzjohn "stepped in" by punching Mr Quinn.

Mr Quinn returned to his grey Mini, mounted the kerb and drove at Mr Fitzjohn and his friends before driving off.

Miss Loram said: "That should have been the end of it. But it wasn't".

While the taxi took Mr Fitzjohn and his friends to an address on nearby Brookfield Road, Mr Quinn was said to have picked up Mr Sanghera from a house on Romany Road.

'Wrong guy'

Mr Quinn and Mr Sanghera - who are from the West Midlands - are said by the prosecution to have "tracked down the people in the taxi" before getting out of the Mini and running at the group on Brookfield Road armed with a knife and machete at about 21:45.

The court was told Mr Fitzjohn became separated from his friends and the chase resulted in Mr Quinn - who was said to have been holding the knife - inflicting the fatal wounds.

Misss Loram told the jury that later in the case they would hear from witnesses who report Mr Fitzjohn shouting "you don't know me, you've got the wrong guy" before his death.

The prosecutor added while the Crown's case was that Mr Quinn stabbed Mr Fitzjohn, Mr Sanghera was "part and parcel" of what happened and that his "behaviour makes him guilty of murder".

The trial continues.