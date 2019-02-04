Northampton

Northampton motorbike thefts: Four arrested due to tracker device

  • 4 February 2019
Leyside Court Image copyright Google
Image caption The vehicles were found after police responded to the theft of a motorcycle from Leyside Court, in Northampton

Four men have been arrested after police traced a stolen motorcycle which was fitted with a tracking device.

The discovery led to a further three stolen bikes being recovered from a garage, Northamptonshire Police said.

Officers were initially responding to a report of theft from Leyside Court in Blackthorn, Northampton on Saturday.

Once the bikes were found, a police dog was used to find the men nearby. They were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles.

