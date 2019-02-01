'Remorseless' baby killer jailed for life

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Evelyn was described by her mother as a happy baby, always smiling even when she was in hospital with pneumonia

A man who murdered his partner's baby, inflicting 31 injuries, has been given a life sentence.

Evelyn-Rose Muggleton died days after being found at a house in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in April last year.

Ryan Coleman, 23, of no fixed address, tried to blame the one-year-old girl's death on her mother.

Mrs Justice Sara Cockerill described the attack as "a violent assault on a defenceless baby" and said Coleman would serve a minimum of 17 years.

Evelyn was found to have multiple bruising and bleeding injuries on her brain and spine, and 31 external injuries, including damage to both eyes.

During his trial, Coleman claimed Evelyn had become unresponsive due to falling off a 15-inch (36cm) high toddler bed.

The court heard he had failed to call 999 to get her help after inflicting her fatal injuries.

He called the child's mother home from work and she contacted emergency services but Evelyn died on 29 April 2018.

Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Ryan Coleman inflicted 31 injuries on the child, the court was told

He then tried to blame her mother by claiming that she had caused the injuries trying to rouse the little girl through resuscitation.

Mrs Justice Cockerill described it as "terrible act" and said his story was "utterly lacking in credibility"

He "showed no remorse for anyone but himself", she added.

After the trial, the girl's mother said: "The death of Evelyn - my beautiful, smiley angel, has left such heartache that no one person can heal.

"But my love for her leaves me with memories that no one can steal."

Coleman refused to attend Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing and had stormed out on a number of occasions during the trial, including in the middle of cross-examination.

Det Insp Stuart Hitchon, said: "Losing a child is the worst pain imaginable and Ryan Coleman made Evelyn's mother relive it again and again at court."