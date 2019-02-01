Northampton murder probe over death of man, 23
1 February 2019
The death of a 23-year-old man at a block of flats near to a town centre is being investigated as murder, police said.
Officers were called to Cordwainer House sheltered housing in Byfield Road, Northampton, after reports of a "disturbance".
Police said inquiries were continuing to establish what happened.
The two-storey block of flats, in a residential area, has been cordoned off by police.