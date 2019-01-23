Image copyright Manpreet Ghuman

The M1 has reopened after a "serious" two-vehicle crash.

The crash, believed to involve a lorry and a van, happened at about 10:05 GMT near junction 15 at Northampton.

The southbound carriageway was closed from junction 15 and Highways England said it turned around vehicles trapped in the traffic and advised drivers to leave take different routes.

The road reopened at about 17:30 and congestion is clearing, Highways England said.

Earlier, delays on the northbound carriageway stretched back as far as junction 14 for Milton Keynes.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and one patient was taken to hospital.