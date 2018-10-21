Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Father-of-two Joshua Bains, who was shot dead earlier this month, was described as a "truly beautiful person"

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who died in a shooting.

Joshua Bains, 28, died after being shot in Webb Drive in Upton, Northampton, at about 21:00 BST on 4th October.

Jerome Smikle, 27, and Kayongo Shuleko, 25, were arrested following a police operation in Dunster Road, The Mounts, Northampton, on Saturday night.

Mr Smikle, of St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton, and Mr Shuleko, of Cornwallis Avenue, Edmonton, north London, will appear before magistrates on Monday.

A 61-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was later released under investigation.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Bains' body was found close to the Upton Mini Market at about 21:00 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who may have seen the drivers of a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Focus "acting suspiciously" in Norton, near Daventry, shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police.

Lewis Carmody, 22, from Northampton, is also charged with assisting an offender, in connection with the murder.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A fourth man arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm has been released with no further action.