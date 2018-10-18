Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Matthew Clarke used a hammer and screwdriver in the raid

A robber who was interrupted by police as he tried to raid a drive-thru Starbucks in Northampton has been jailed for six years.

Matthew Clarke, 29, used a hammer and screwdriver in an attempt to make staff hand over cash.

The raid at St James Retail Park at about 04:30 BST on 13 August was stopped by armed officers on a break.

In a tweet at the time, the police armed response vehicle unit dubbed the incident "#coppercino".

Clarke, of no fixed address, was convicted of robbery in a hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

Det Insp Adam Pendlebury, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "Matthew Clarke certainly got more than he bargained for when he attempted to rob Starbucks on that Monday morning.

"I also hope this serves as a reminder that it's not such a bad thing when police officers manage to take their well earned breaks while out on shift, and as this case shows, they are never quite off duty."