Image copyright Reuters

A chief constable has ordered a probe into a serving police officer found to be selling items from Auschwitz on eBay.

PC Matt Hart listed barbed wire and "fence insulators" from the concentration camp on the site.

Northamptonshire Police said it was "satisfied" no offences had been committed, but accepted selling such items would be "deeply offensive".

The items have now been "voluntarily, permanently" withdrawn from sale.

The Northamptonshire Police Federation said it had advised the officer not to comment at this stage.

The force had initially said no offence had been committed and the officer had been spoken to.

'Totally distasteful'

Chief Constable Nick Adderley has since ordered an investigation take place.

"I have requested colleagues in Professional Standards to consider if the matters... have brought the force into disrepute, and whether the officer concerned should now be investigated for a breach of standards of behaviour that may have brought this force into disrepute."

Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said he demanded a "robust response".

He said: "I find the whole idea of selling memorabilia linked to Auschwitz totally distasteful and I am very uncomfortable and disappointed that an officer in Northamptonshire Police would be involved in this questionable trade."

The force said the officer had "previously declared a business interest" in line with force policy, but "it was determined that no actual legal wrongdoing had taken place".

A spokesman said: "PC Hart is currently being investigated for misconduct. As such it would be inappropriate to discuss the matter whilst an investigation is taking place."

John Josephs, president of the Northampton Hebrew Congregation, said: "I am absolutely shocked and disgusted.

"Quite frankly it is bad enough that someone has taken the items from the camp in the first place, let alone that they are being sold by a police officer who should be setting an example."