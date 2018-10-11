Image copyright SBNA Image caption The crash happened between the Round Spinney and St Gregory's Road roundabouts

A pedestrian, who died in a crash involving a police car in Northampton, suffered head and neck injuries, an inquest has heard.

William Thomas Smith, 32, was hit as he walked on the A43 Lumbertubs at about 04:00 BST on 9 September.

Northamptonshire coroner Anne Pember adjourned the hearing for a full inquest next March.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Mr Smith was struck by the police car, which contained two officers on an emergency call-out, as he walked along the dual carriageway on his own.

Ms Pember gave a provisional cause of death as head and neck injuries - pending further tests.

Data from the police car has been examined by the IOPC, and the watchdog said it wanted to hear from anyone who saw Mr Smith, of Abington, Northampton, before the crash.