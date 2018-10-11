Image caption Appeal Court judges ruled that Mr Bellman will receive damages for the injuries he sustained

A sales manager who suffered catastrophic brain damage after an office Christmas party will receive damages in an appeal court ruling.

Clive Bellman was hit by his boss, John Major, during a "heated discussion" in Northampton, in December 2011.

The 62-year-old suffered a fractured skull and has a metal plate installed in his head, the Court of Appeal heard.

Senior judges ruled Northampton Recruitment Ltd was "vicariously liable" for the actions of Mr Major.

The Court of Appeal heard how violence erupted as work colleagues gathered in the Hilton Hotel in Northampton for a drink after an earlier office party at Collingtree Golf Club.

The two men were having a "heated, work-related discussion", the court heard, during which Mr Bellman was punched twice in the face by Mr Major.

The sales manager "went straight back like a falling tree", appeal judges were told.

Mr Bellman, from Windsor, Berkshire, unsuccessfully sued the company in 2016, with Judge Barry Cotter QC ruling that Northampton Recruitment Ltd could not be blamed for Mr Major's actions.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bellman was assaulted by his boss at the Hilton Hotel in Northampton in 2011

However, at the Appeal Court on Thursday, Lady Justice Asplin said Mr Major - who is now aged 59 - had been "wearing his hat" as the company's managing director when he assaulted Mr Bellman.

The drinking session at the hotel was "a very long way from being a social round of golf between colleagues," she said.

"It seems to me that Northampton Recruitment's employees who took part in the drinking session can have been in no doubt at that stage that Mr Major was purporting to exercise managerial control over them."

'Menial work dispute'

Mr Bellman's daughter Rebecca McGoldrick said his life had "changed completely" because of a "menial work dispute".

"The fact that he is still here makes us very grateful, but we have lost the father and man we once knew," she added.

"Today's judgment at least gives us a small piece of justice for what happened to him."

The amount of Mr Bellman's damages payout has yet to be assessed, but his lawyers say he is claiming over £1 million.