Joshua Bains: Father-of-two killed by single gunshot
A father-of-two, killed in an armed attack, died of a single gunshot to the chest, an inquest has heard.
Joshua Bains, 28, was fatally injured in Webb Drive, Northampton at about 21:00 BST on 4 October.
Coroner, Anne Pember, confirmed the details at a hearing in Northampton and adjourned the inquest until March.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with Mr Bains' death and is due back in court next month.
He was remanded in custody at a hearing before magistrates on Tuesday.
Police have also confirmed that a 23-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 25-year-old, woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released under investigation.
A fourth man, arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm, has been released with no further action due to be taken by police.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal for information.