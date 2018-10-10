Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Father-of-two Joshua Bains, who was shot dead last Thursday, was described as a "truly beautiful person"

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a father-of-two.

Joshua Bains, 28, died after being shot in Webb Drive, Upton, in Northampton at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Lewis Carmody, 22, from Walmer Close, Northampton has been charged with assisting an offender and appeared before magistrates on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

In a statement, Mr Bains' family said he was a "fantastic son, brother, partner and father to two wonderful children".

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of injuries consistent with being shot.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 25-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

A fourth man arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm has been released with no further action.