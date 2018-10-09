Image caption Northamptonshire County Council will decide whether to back a £65m "stabilisation plan" later on Tuesday

The leaders of a county's district and borough councils say they have "deep concern" over £65m in proposed cuts.

It comes as Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) is due to vote on plans to balance its books by March.

The concerns are set out in a letter to local government secretary James Brokenshire, and signed by the county's other seven local authority leaders.

It said "costs savings must be genuine" as the councils are being replaced with two unitary authorities in 2020.

The county council's cabinet will meet to vote on the so-called "stabilisation plan" later on Tuesday, with plans to cut spending on agency staff and highways services among the main proposed savings.

'Plan shows flaws'

NCC is aiming to save an additional £20.1m in 2018-19, on top of £45m of already planned cuts.

The cost-cutting measures also include clawing back £6m by increasing the number of people who pay council tax.

But the leaders of the other councils said they were "concerned" at NCC's ability to cover the additional £20.1m shortfall and projected gaps between expenditure and income for the following two years.

"In short the stabilisation plan shows many of the flaws which have marked NCC's financial management for the last few years," the letter, which has been obtained by the BBC, said.

"The pace must be quicker and costs savings must be genuine, not pushing problems down the road for a year for example."

But the leaders of the district and borough councils of Daventry, Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Northampton, East Northamptonshire and South Northamptonshire also expressed "genuine sympathy" at NCC's plight.