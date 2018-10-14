Image copyright Tom Carlill Image caption Animal lover Julie Freeman, 45, was crowned last year's 'Conker Queen' after fighting in a dog costume

Thousands of people are expected to attend the World Conker Championships later.

The Northamptonshire event will see 250 competitors travel from across the globe to be crowned this year's Conker King or Queen.

Organiser St John Burkett said the winners will take home a trophy but ultimately compete "for the glory".

The annual championships, which are held in Southwick, have been running since 1965.

Image caption Chelsea Pensioner John Riley, then 85, was named the 2017 'Conker King'

More than 2,000 spectators are due to attend the championships, which raise money for charities that help the blind and partially-sighted.

Mr Burkett said: "We're licensed for 5,000 but it's a quintessentially English event so we deliberately work to keep it small.

"Most people come for a laugh but some take it very seriously.

"The winner gets a trophy but mostly, they come for the glory."