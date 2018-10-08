Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Father-of-two Joshua Bains was shot dead in Northampton on Thursday night

A father-of-two who was shot dead in Northampton was a "truly beautiful person", his family has said.

Joshua Bains was fatally injured in what police believe was a targeted attack in Webb Drive at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 28-year-old died as a result of injuries consistent with being shot.

Three people have been arrested over his murder, but police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

In a statement, Mr Bains' family said he was a "fantastic son, brother, partner and father to two wonderful children".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Bains' body was found close to the Upton Mini Market at about 21:00 BST

"Joshua was a truly beautiful person in every way and his death has left a huge gap in our lives. He was caring and thoughtful towards his family and a loyal friend," they said.

"The pain of losing you is so great, but your spirit will never leave us."

Police are continuing to patrol the Upton area, where Mr Bains died.

Det Supt Simon Cure, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, urged any witnesses to come forward.

He said: "Our thoughts are with Joshua's family and friends and specialist officers are continuing to support them.

"While we have made a number of arrests in connection with Joshua's murder, this is very much an active investigation and there are still more people we need to talk to."