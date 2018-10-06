Northampton

Northampton murder probe: Three arrests after man shot dead

  • 6 October 2018
Webb Drive, Upton, Northampton Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption The man was found close to the Upton Mini Market at about 21:00 BST

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man.

It happened in Webb Drive in Upton, Northampton, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Two men from the town are being questioned; a 23-year-old on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption A forensic tent is in the centre of the police cordon

Det Supt Simon Cure, from the East Midlands major crime team said: "We have a large team of officers from across the region working on this very fast-moving investigation and we are following several significant lines of inquiry.

"We have officers conducting searches at a number of addresses across Northampton and we are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about the murder or those involved.

"This was a senseless crime which resulted in the tragic death of a young man. Specialist officers are supporting the victim's family, who have a lost a son, brother, partner and father in shocking

One resident said they heard five or six shots and saw the man lying in the road. He died at the scene.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Police said they thought it was a targeted attack

