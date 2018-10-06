Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The man was found close to the Upton Mini Market at about 21:00 BST

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man.

It happened in Webb Drive in Upton, Northampton, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Two men from the town are being questioned; a 23-year-old on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A forensic tent is in the centre of the police cordon

Det Supt Simon Cure, from the East Midlands major crime team said: "We have a large team of officers from across the region working on this very fast-moving investigation and we are following several significant lines of inquiry.

"We have officers conducting searches at a number of addresses across Northampton and we are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about the murder or those involved.

"This was a senseless crime which resulted in the tragic death of a young man. Specialist officers are supporting the victim's family, who have a lost a son, brother, partner and father in shocking

One resident said they heard five or six shots and saw the man lying in the road. He died at the scene.