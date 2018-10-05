Northampton

Upton murder probe: Man dies after serious assault

  • 5 October 2018

A murder investigation is under way after a man died following an assault.

Northamptonshire Police said it was called to reports of a serious assault in Webb Drive, Upton, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

The victim died at the scene, the force said.

"This is a very fast-moving investigation and we are following several significant lines of inquiry," Ch Supt Chris Hillery said.

"Information from the public is vital and I am appealing for anybody with any information or anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us."

The force said officers were carrying out patrols and conducting inquiries in the area.

