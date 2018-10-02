It is 70 years since Silverstone, a former RAF base, hosted its first British Grand Prix, on 2 October 1948.
An estimated 100,000 people turned up to watch the event, held on a circuit marked by hay bales and ropes.
After spells alternating with Aintree and Brands Hatch, it has been the British Grand Prix's permanent home home since 1987.
But the race's future is uncertain, as Silverstone's contract to host it ends after next year's event.
The British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), which owns the circuit, is struggling with the financial cost of hosting it and negotiations with Formula 1 are still ongoing.