Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The self-declared "home of British motor racing" hosted its first British Grand Prix on 2 October 1948

It is 70 years since Silverstone, a former RAF base, hosted its first British Grand Prix, on 2 October 1948.

An estimated 100,000 people turned up to watch the event, held on a circuit marked by hay bales and ropes.

After spells alternating with Aintree and Brands Hatch, it has been the British Grand Prix's permanent home home since 1987.

But the race's future is uncertain, as Silverstone's contract to host it ends after next year's event.

The British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), which owns the circuit, is struggling with the financial cost of hosting it and negotiations with Formula 1 are still ongoing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The former World War II Royal Air Force bomber station, RAF Silverstone, was chosen for the circuit because of its central location in England

Image copyright PA Image caption The first British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1948 was won by Italian driver Luigi Villoresi ahead of his Scuderia Ambrosiana team-mate Alberto Ascari

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption King George VI at the maiden F1 world championship at Silverstone in 1950 - the only time a reigning monarch has attended a race

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption BRM driver Frolian Gonzalez leading the pack at the 1954 Grand Prix, followed close behind by Stirling Moss and Mike Hawthorn

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Future Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill, aged six, using a periscope to watch his father Graham Hill racing at Silverstone in 1967

Image copyright PA Image caption James Hunt won the British Grand Prix driving a McLaren in 1977, the year after he was crowned world champion

Image copyright PA Image caption Nigel Mansell sheltering from the rain at Silverstone in 1985 - the British driver won his home Grand Prix at Silverstone three times, in 1987, 1991 and 1992, as well as once at Brand Hatch

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna pictured at Silverstone in 1993, a year before his death at the age of 34

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Williams-Renault driver Damon Hill - now a few years older than six - on the podium with Princess Diana after he won the 1994 Grand Prix

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Hamilton won at Silverstone four years in a row from 2014, and celebrated in 2016 by crowd surfing