Image caption The University of Northampton has transformed wasteland by the River Nene

The University of Northampton's new £350m Waterside Campus has welcomed its first students.

The campus was built on a site by the River Nene which used to house derelict buildings including the old Northampton power station.

It has taken four years to build and replaces two former campuses.

About 12,000 students and 2,000 staff are based there, but the university says there is room for more buildings to increase capacity in future.

Image caption An old Victorian rail shed has been turned into a new student union building

Image caption The development replaces the university's two former campuses

Image caption The Creative Hub houses the university's arts courses

Image caption Student Lauretta Ofulue says the campus has a "serene" atmosphere

Nursing student Lauretta Ofulue said: "I think it looks beautiful. The environment and atmosphere are so calm and serene.

"I think it's interesting that, in such a bustling place, we can have somewhere as beautiful as this built so close to the town centre."