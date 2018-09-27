Northampton

University of Northampton opens £350m Waterside Campus

  • 27 September 2018
Waterside Campus, Northampton.
Image caption The University of Northampton has transformed wasteland by the River Nene

The University of Northampton's new £350m Waterside Campus has welcomed its first students.

The campus was built on a site by the River Nene which used to house derelict buildings including the old Northampton power station.

It has taken four years to build and replaces two former campuses.

About 12,000 students and 2,000 staff are based there, but the university says there is room for more buildings to increase capacity in future.
Image caption An old Victorian rail shed has been turned into a new student union building
Image caption The development replaces the university's two former campuses
Image caption The Creative Hub houses the university's arts courses
Image caption Student Lauretta Ofulue says the campus has a "serene" atmosphere

Nursing student Lauretta Ofulue said: "I think it looks beautiful. The environment and atmosphere are so calm and serene.

"I think it's interesting that, in such a bustling place, we can have somewhere as beautiful as this built so close to the town centre."
Image caption The development, seen here in October 2017, took four years to complete

