University of Northampton opens £350m Waterside Campus
The University of Northampton's new £350m Waterside Campus has welcomed its first students.
The campus was built on a site by the River Nene which used to house derelict buildings including the old Northampton power station.
It has taken four years to build and replaces two former campuses.
About 12,000 students and 2,000 staff are based there, but the university says there is room for more buildings to increase capacity in future.
Nursing student Lauretta Ofulue said: "I think it looks beautiful. The environment and atmosphere are so calm and serene.
"I think it's interesting that, in such a bustling place, we can have somewhere as beautiful as this built so close to the town centre."