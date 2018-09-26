Image copyright Brickwood Family Image caption David Brickwood died after suffering multiple injuries in the attack three years ago

The son of a murdered scrap metal dealer has said he cannot understand the level of violence used against his father.

It is three years since David Brickwood, 74, was stabbed and beaten in an attack at his Northampton home.

Police still believe it was a robbery gone wrong and are to carry out forensic tests on new evidence.

Mr Brickwood's son Gary said: "Why did they have to go to the extent that they went and leave him for dead?"

He added: "To think, whoever did it, how can they live with themselves knowing what they did? And, if it was a robbery, why didn't they tie him up?

"There's other things they could have done in order to take what they took."

Image copyright Brickwood family Image caption David Brickwood (back right) with his wife and sons, including Gary (bottom right)

David Brickwood was known to keep cash at his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, which was broken into late on Friday or in the early hours of Saturday 26 September 2015.

Although he managed to call the emergency services, he died later in hospital having sustained 35 stab and blunt-force trauma injuries, an inquest heard.

Officers remain convinced Mr Brickwood died as a result of a "robbery gone wrong" and the intention was not to kill the pensioner.

Northamptonshire Police believes forensic tests on items found in July could provide a breakthrough.

Image caption Floral tributes were left outside Mr Brickwood's house after the murder in September 2015

Det Insp Stuart Hitchon said: "At the moment we're looking at forensic techniques that perhaps weren't available to use three years ago.

"We're had a really good response from the community in terms of providing us with information around who may have been responsible, but we need to build upon that and gather evidence to actually prove these people were responsible."

Police have so far arrested seven people over the murder, but no-one has been charged.