Image copyright Google Maps Image caption It is not known how much the authority agreed to pay for the police station

A former police station will be knocked down as part of plans to build new homes and commercial buildings.

Kettering Borough Council has signed a contract to purchase the old station on London Road, having already bought the nearby former magistrates' court and adjacent homes.

Cllr Mark Dearing said the council needed to control "a big piece of land" for the development.

He is hopeful work will have started by May 2020.

But Cllr Dearing, who has responsibility for the regeneration of the town centre, would not reveal how much the authority has agreed to pay the county's Police and Crime Commissioner's Office for the building.

The station closed for the final time in June, but operations had run from the North Kettering Business Park since September 2017, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Drafts plans for the London Road scheme are being made, which should come before the council's executive committee for consideration before the end of the year.