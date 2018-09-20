Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northamptonshire's police and crime commissioner said vulnerable people could be "caught in the gaps" between two councils

Vulnerable people could be at risk if Northamptonshire's eight councils are replaced with two, its police and crime commissioner has warned.

Stephen Mold said better services could be offered by one, larger council and stop people being "caught in the gaps".

A government inspector recommended two unitary authorities take charge of all services in the county from 2020.

Ministers are expected to approve the plan, which followed Northamptonshire County Council's financial crisis.

One unitary authority would provide all services in Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire while the other would oversee Corby, East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough.

Image caption Stephen Mold has said better services could be provided by a single, larger council covering Northamptonshire

Last month, Labour-run Corby Borough Council voted against the proposal, while the seven Conservative-run authorities in the county backed it.

The Secretary of State had already said a proposal for a single unitary authority covering the whole of Northamptonshire would not be considered.

It means children's services and adult social care, which is currently provided by the county council, would instead be split between the two new authorities.

Mr Mold has written to the minister to voice his concerns, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

He said: "I focus on community safety and public protection so I do not want to see artificial borders, or inconsistent practices and levels of service that don't serve people well or even put the vulnerable at risk from being caught in the gaps between different authorities.

"I would prefer us to work on a consistent way, to one set of standards and following one process right across Northamptonshire.

Image caption The planned changes have come about after a financial crisis at Northamptonshire County Council, which has led to protests

Since the joint submission by the council's for two unitaries there has been no public word from the secretary of state.

The plan follows two notices banning all new spending at the county council amid a £70m shortfall.