David Brickwood's killer or killers have still not been caught

Forensic tests are to be carried out on new evidence that police hope could lead to the murderer of a scrap metal dealer.

David Brickwood, 74, was stabbed and beaten in the attack at his Northampton home on 26 September 2015.

Police have so far arrested seven people over the murder, but no-one has been charged.

Det Insp Stuart Hitchon said forensic tests on items found in July could provide police with a breakthrough.

"This is not going to go away, and we are not going to go away," said Det Insp Hitchon, who took over the investigation in June. "In terms of forensics, techniques are developing all the time."

He said the force was liaising with the National Crime Agency and these new items, together with older evidence and telecommunications devices, would be subject to further examination.

David Brickwood suffered multiple injuries in the attack

Officers remain convinced Mr Brickwood died as a result of a "robbery gone wrong" and the intention was not to kill the pensioner.

He was known to keep cash in his Lindsay Avenue home, in Abington, which was broken into late on Friday or in the early hours of Saturday, three years ago.

Gary Brickwood, the eldest of the victim's three sons, said: "It was about money. He had money in his bedroom, and they went straight there."

Although David Brickwood managed to call the emergency services, he died later in hospital having sustained 35 stab and blunt force trauma injuries, an inquest heard.

"He was so loved," Gary Brickwood said. "People here know who did this. It's about time they gave something back to our father."

Mr Brickwood (back right) with his wife and sons, including Gary (bottom, right)

Det Insp Hitchon said detectives would be stepping up inquiries as the anniversary of Mr Brickwood's murder approached.

"He was a real pillar of the community and I cannot see any reason why anyone would have done this to him," he said.