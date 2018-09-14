Image copyright SBNA Image caption The crash happened between the Round Spinney and St Gregory's Road roundabouts

A pedestrian killed in a crash involving a police car on an emergency callout has been named.

William Thomas Smith, 32, was walking on the A43 Lumbertubs Way in Northampton when the crash happened at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it was investigating the incident.

It said it had spoken to officers and gathered data from the double-crewed police car.

The watchdog said it wanted to hear from anyone who saw Mr Smith, of Abington, Northampton, before the crash.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Mr Smith's family and anyone else affected by this tragic incident.

"We have a duty to independently investigate in these circumstances and we have met with his relatives to explain our role in more detail and to assure them they will be regularly updated."