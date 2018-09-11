Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Northamptonshire Police said Jason Farquhar had "abused his position"

A former police officer has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for making "unwanted" approaches to vulnerable women he met through work.

Ex-Northamptonshire Police PC Jason Farquhar admitted contacting the women and also sending explicit photos of himself to a female colleague.

Farquhar, 44, of Stamford, admitted six charges of misconduct at Northampton Crown Court.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said he had "abused his position".

Some of the women came into contact with Farquhar when he was investigating allegations of domestic abuse.

The force said he was only able to make contact with five of the women because he was a police officer.

'Unwanted contact'

Investigators said a two-year inquiry found examples of contact by phone, text or social media, but none of the cases had developed into a sexual relationship.

After Farquhar admitted the charges on Monday, Ms Swann said: "These were vulnerable women who were coming for help and instead he abused his position and started to make unwanted contact.

"It's dreadful behaviour, but we should reiterate, especially to women, that they should have confidence in us and if they report these crimes, they will be taken seriously."

Farquhar, who was based in Oundle, also admitted a further offence under the Computer Misuse Act.

The force said he was dismissed a year ago following a misconduct hearing.