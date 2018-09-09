Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Lumbertubs Way

A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a police car on an emergency callout in Northampton.

It happened on the A43 Lumbertubs Way at about 04:00 BST on Sunday, Northamptonshire Police confirmed.

A full investigation is under way, and police have made an appeal for witnesses.

The dual carriageway is currently closed in both directions between the Round Spinney and St Gregory's roundabouts.

A statement issued by Northamptonshire Police said: "The collision involved a police car responding to an emergency call, and a pedestrian.

"The road is likely to remain closed for the rest of the morning to allow the emergency services to attend the scene."